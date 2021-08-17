Dialysis Centres across the UT

It is quite satisfying that UT Medical and Education Department has arranged Dialysis Centres to be established not only in all the districts across Jammu and Kashmir but ensuring that they functioned to the entire satisfaction of the patients requiring such a treatment facility occasionally. Having been established under the Prime Minister’s National Dialysis Programme (PMNDP) and the overall ambit of National Health Mission , it must be adequately ensured that those living at marginal and poverty lines received free treatment and all others at subsidised rates but not exceeding Rs.950 per session under the said ”Mission”.

With this, much longed for a step taken by the UT Government , all those patients suffering from acute renal disorders and their attendants now shall not have to travel long distances or take resort to private institutions at exorbitant cost to get this treatment which in no case, one can afford to defer or postpone. It is again a matter of great relief to the patients that care has been taken to arrange uninterrupted treatment facility as more than one Dialysis machine has been provided at each District centre mainly at respective District Hospitals.