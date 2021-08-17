Discrepancies in Jammu Master Plan

Jammu has a peculiar connect with the need to have a workable, conducive , relevant and appropriate Master Plan which is in tune with the urban and even rural aspirations and meets the requirements of proper and comprehensive city planning. Whether it is the huge turnout of pilgrims to Shree Mata Vaishnodevi Shrine in Jammu round the year, to the Holy Amarnath Shrine in Kashmir once in a year and large migration of people from Kashmir , fast urbanisation and the like , a proper comprehensive and foolproof Master Plan is an essential requirement of Jammu city and not any optional entity. What it should be like and how should it be framed and how could it help in bringing forth holistic development are major concerns and points needing focussed attention. In this connection, Master Plan 2032 when perused properly reveals certain glaring discrepancies in it with respect to certain vital factors. In other words, should any Master Plan in its implement-ability cause impediments in execution of mega projects otherwise loaded with generating growth and economic development ? If one aspect via implantation of Master Plan is achieved , can it be afforded at the cost of sacrificing some other vital factor? We have to learn by what discrepancies or shortcomings were there in earlier Plans which led to formation of the Jammu Master Plan 2032 and if many shortcomings and errors are again found there in the new Master Plan , there was in that case practically no major difference between the old and the new one.

To make things clear how can in more than one case, land under the ownership of Jammu Development Authority (JDA) be shown as water body . In many cases, Nallahs, open spaces and even forest areas too are shown and documented in that manner . Not only this, as many as 98 villages within the local area are yet to be notified. It means land uses are not identified which in turn create avoidable humps in executing developmental activities even in the shape of building , engineering and other operations by the concerned departments and agencies to cater to the needs of essential services and amenities to improve living conditions of the people.

This all could have been avoided had proper , meticulous and scientific exercise been done in identifying land uses but without compromising with the green spaces . It is, therefore, incumbent upon Housing and Urban Development Department , Jammu Development Authority and other concerned departments to re-examine the contours and various other aspects of discrepancies in Jammu Master Plan 2032 about which the Divisional Commissioner , after seeking a report from Chief Town Planner , JDA has drawn a list requiring amends and brought the same into the notice of Principal Secretary to the Government , Housing and Urban Development Department so that proper viable and expertly drawn proposals particularly regarding physical and social infrastructure facilities are chalked out. Mega projects which are going to face problems while implementing the Master Plan 2032 in its present form are Jammu Katra Expressway, Jammu Akhnoor Road widening , Project of Ring Road from Raya Morh to Nagrota and the important Jammu Metrolite Rail Projects hence a need of a review of the Master Plan.

It may be noted that the land use permitted in the area covered under the Master Plan or a Zonal Plan has got to be as provided for in terms of the concerned Plan. This follows as a result of an amendment in the Development Act. Identifying land use and establishing proper ownership are vital vis-a-vis the Master Plan 2032 which has otherwise been approved and notified by the Government in March 2017. Various Acts regarding Land like J&K Agrarian Reforms Act 1976, J&K Land Revenue Act 1996 etc or any other law in force requiring any type of permission to change the land usage of any land falling under the Master Plan made not applicable to any land so covered only signifies the land usage for development under the Master Plan thus bestowing upon it a special and super role. We expect certain omissions , mismatch and deviations wherever punctuated in the Master Plan 2032 must be attended to on priority so that no more delay was caused in implementing the said much hyped Master Plan.