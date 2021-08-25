DGP sanctions Rs 11 lakh in favour of wards of JKP personnel

Srinagar, Aug 25: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbgh Singh has sanctioned Rs 11 lakh in favour of wards of Jammu and Kashmir police personnel.

A police spokesman said Wednesday evening that DGP Dilbag Singh has sanctioned merit scholarship of over Rs 9.79 lakh in favour of wards of serving Police personnel and scholarship of over Rs 1.20 lakh in favour of wards of martyred Police personnel.

The merit scholarship has been sanctioned in favour of 169 wards for their performance in the annual examination of class 12th and class 10th during the academic session 2020-21. The scholarship has been granted out of the Central Police Welfare Fund under different orders.

The scholarship of Rs 7200 each has been granted in favour of 46 wards for securing above 90 per cent marks and Rs 6000 each has been sanctioned in favour of 58 wards who have secured eighty percent and above marks in the annual examination of class 12th.

Similarly, the scholarship of Rs 6000 each has been granted in favour of 22 wards for securing above ninety per cent marks and Rs 4000 each has been sanctioned in favour of 43 wards who have secured 80 per cent and above marks in the annual examination of class 10th.

The DGP has also sanctioned scholarship of Rs 124800 in favour of 20 wards of martyred Police personnel who have laid down their lives for the nation. The scholarships have been sanctioned for the wards studying in different classes from nursery to post-graduation for the academic session 2020-21 out of Central Police Education Fund.

Police Headquarters has been sanctioning scholarships, rewards, welfare loans and relief for police personnel, wards of martyred and serving and retired Police personnel under different schemes to boost the morale of their wards or help them in times of need.

The scholarship schemes include meritorious scholarships for wards of serving, deceased and martyred Police personnel and Special Police Officers (SPOs0 for class 10th & 12th. Special reward is also given to the students who perform exceptionally in the college and universities and technical courses. Rewards are also given to the wards who crack competitive exams like UPSC, JKPSC, NEET, NET and CSIR. (Agencies)