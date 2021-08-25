COVID-19: 125 fresh cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir

JAMMU, Aug 25: Jammu and Kashmir recorded 126 fresh cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the tally to 3,24,546, while no fresh death was reported in the Union Territory in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 26 were from the Jammu division and 100 from the Kashmir division, they said.

The officials said that Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 51 cases followed by 12 cases in Budgam district.

The number of active cases is 1,078 in the union territory, while 3,19,064 patients have recovered so far, they said.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic stands at 4,404.

The officials said that there were 44 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory. (Agencies)