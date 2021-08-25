Conservation Architect calls on Lt Governor

Srinagar, Aug 25: Noted Conservation Architect, Abha Narain Lambah today called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan.

Lambah who is working with JSW Foundation gave a detailed briefing to the Lt Governor on the works being undertaken by the team for preservation and restoration of Shalimar and Nishat Gardens.

The Lt Governor impressed upon the Conservation Architect to conduct the work of conservation, restoration, and preservation meticulously for restoring the original beauty and grandeur of the famous heritage gardens.

Pertinently, J&K Government has inked an MoU with JSW Foundation for restoration & conservation of Shalimar & Nishat Gardens to restore the glory of UT’s heritage places.