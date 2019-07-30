DGP reviews law & order scenario in South Kashmir

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 30: Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh today visited South Kashmir districts and reviewed general security scenario and law and order situation.

During his visit, DGP also reviewed the security measures related to the ongoing pilgrimage of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

DGP visited the Shopian, Anantnag, Awantipora and Pulwama districts of South Kashmir where he held security review meetings with the senior jurisdictional Police officers at all district headquarters. The Senior Superintendents of respective Police districts gave a detailed briefing about the ground situation and security scenario.

Dilbag Singh who was accompanied by IGP Kashmir, SP Pani stressed upon the officers to strengthen the security grid. He said that Jammu and Kashmir Police along with other security agencies are fighting on multiple fronts and need of the hour is to strengthen and augment the security grid. He said that anti-national elements are always looking for the loopholes and their motive to disturb the peace has to be dealt with firmly.

DGP stressed for curbing the malpractice of drugs and directed that strict actions has to be taken against the people involved in the drug trade. He also stressed strict action against the rumour mongers, trying to create panic in the State.

Referring to the security of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, DGP directed the officers to review the security arrangements on a daily basis and ensure that the personnel on the ground are vigilant and alert to ensure peaceful & smooth pilgrimage.

At Shopian the meeting was attended by SSP Shopian Sandeep Choudhary, ASP Shah Arif Amin and other senior Police officers of the district. The meeting at Anantnag was attended by SSP Anantnag Altaf Ahmad Khan, SP Kulgam Gurinderpal Singh, SP Ops Anantnag Mubashir Bukhari, DySP Hq Anantnag Burhan Kanth and all Sub Divisional Police Officers from Anantnag and Kulgam. The meeting at Pulwama was attended by SSP Pulwama Shri Chandan Kholi, ASP Pulwama Shri Anwar-Haq, Sub Divisional Police Officers and all SHOs of Pulwama district. In Awantipora the meeting was attended by SSP Pulwama Shri Tahir Saleem and senior Police officers of the district.