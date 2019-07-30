People take out rally; demand distt status, separate constituency for Sham region

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, July 30: The people of Sham region took out a massive peace rally today to demand district status and separate constituency for Sham region, which is consisting of 32 revenue villages from Ladakh Kongka to Batalik Rang on Pakistan border.

The peace rally which commenced from Leh Bazaar to historical Polo Ground was organized by Sarpanch-Nambardar Coordination Committee, Sham region. Sham region having 25,135 population is scattered over more than 10, 000 sq Km and the region is traversed by the mighty Indus consisted of 24 Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), 5 CD-Blocks (Skurbuchan, Lalok, Khaltse, Saspol and Nimo), 2 Sub-Divisions (Khaltse and Likir), 3 Tehsils (Khaltse, Saspol and Nimoo) and 6 Niabets (Temisgam, Khaltsey, Skurbuchan, Wanla, Lingshed and Bazgo).

Prominent personalities, who addressed the gathering at Polo Ground, include Executive Councillor Phunchok Stanzin, Sarpanch-Nambardar Coordination Committee Chairman Sonam Angchuk, Khaltsi Sarpanch Nawang Rigzin, Sham region LBA President Tsewang Nurbo, Mangue Sarpanch Chotak Gyats, Youth representative Skarma Togdan, Ex-employees representative Dr Tsering Phuntsog, Sham region Women Association President Tsewang Dolma and others.

Sham region Councillors, Ex MLA Tsering Samphel, Ex MLC Norbu Gailson, District Congress president Tsering Namgyal, BJP president Dorje Angchuk, Sarpanchs, Nambardars and representatives from every household also attended the rally.

Giving historical references and other points speakers said that the region have consistently been demanding a separate MLA seat and creation of separate district for “Sham” area but surprisingly the Nubra valley, far smaller than sham region in area with half the population and less than half the number of eligible voters compared to “Sham”, was considered for allotment of a MLA constituency through the delimitation exercise carried out under the NC Government.

“This was done with evil intentions and ulterior motives to deprive some sections of the population of their legitimate rights and dues. The infamous delimitation exercise had also deprived the people of Zanskar their MLA seat through gross manipulation and high handedness,” they added.

Later they submitted a memorandum of demands to Governor Satya Pal Malik through Additional Deputy Commissioner Leh.