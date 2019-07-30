3 lakh farmers in J&K benefitted by Kissan Nidhi Scheme: Rajesh Singh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 30: National secretary, BJP Kissan Morcha, Rajesh Singh has asked the party J&K unit to make a door to door campaign in the State and apprise the farmers of the welfare schemes launched by Narendra Modi Government for them.

Addressing a meeting of the State Kissan Morcha here, today which was held under the chairmanship of its president Rajinder Singh Chib, the national secretary of the organization highlighted the steps taken by the Narendra Modi Government for the upliftment and welfare of the farmers in the country. He said BJP is concerned for the welfare of the farmers and it has initiated many schemes for the betterment and upliftment. He said the nation-wide membership drive launched by the party will provide Morcha leaders an opportunity to visit door to door and have at and on spot study of problems of farming community.

“You will get a chance to interact with members of the farming community in the State and listen to their problems on the spot and later project them before the concerned quarters”, he said.

Maintaining that farmers are back bone of the country, he said present Government at Centre is committed to their welfare so that they their economic condition is bettered.

Singh said three lakh farmers in J&K were benefitted by Kissan Nidhi Scheme launched by Union Government and he took on the opposition parties who during their rule only exploited the farming community for votes.

He said the opposition parties who ruled the country for over 60 years since independence were responsible for the present plight of farmers in the country as they failed to make any broad minded policy for their welfare and betterment during their rule.

Singh said BJP is abreast with the problems of the farmers whose prosperity can in turn ensure the development and prosperity of the nation hence party will not let them down at any cost.

He asked the Morcha leaders to achieve the target of one lakh membership during the ongoing drive which will culminate on August 11. The State BJP has been given a target of enrolling 17 lakh members during the ongoing drive.

Morcha State president, Rajinder Singh Chib in his address gave a feed back on the working of the Morcha and also highlighted the various issues confronting the farming community in the State.

Among others the meeting was also addressed by former Minister and BJP spokesperson, Priya Sethi and Kissan Morcha Prabhari, Karan Singh.