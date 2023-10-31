DGP inaugurates police station named after martyr Himayun Bhat

Excelsior Correspondent

ANANTNAG, Oct 30: The Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh today inaugurated a newly constructed police station building in Mattan area here, that has been named after martyr DySP Himayun Muzzammil Bhat.

Among other officers, the DGP was accompanied by ADGP (Headquarters/ Coordination) MK Sinha and ADGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, during his visit to the newly constructed police station.

Ghulam Hassan Bhat (retired IGP), father of the retired DySP Himayun Bhat, DIG South Kashmir, Rayees Mohammad Bhat, SSP Anantnag, GV Sundeep Chakravarthy, among others attended the inaugural function of the police station in presence of the PRIs and the locals.

Post inauguration ceremony, the DGP took stock of the functioning of the police station while interacting with the officers and jawans.

Addressing the media, he said that his visit was aimed at paying tribute to the fallen hero of J&K police, Himayun Muzzammil Bhat, by inaugurating a police station building named after him.

The DGP said that during the past around three decades, J&K Police and other forces have lost a number of loved ones due to the frustration of Pakistan, as according to him, the neighbouring nation is hell-bent to disturb the peace process in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Our enemy gets frustrated on seeing peace there. So, they celebrate killings and destruction in this region,” the DGP said, and reminded Pakistan that J&K Police is strong enough to meet any challenge to uphold the integrity of the Nation.

The DGP added that the elements involved in vitiating the peace process in Jammu and Kashmir would never be spared.