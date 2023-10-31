JU to host Igniter Startup Fest on Nov 8

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 30: In collaboration with J&K Rural Livilehood Mission, Directorate of Tourism, Jammu, J&K Bank and J&K Startup Association, University of Jammu is going to host Igniter Startup Fest on November 8, 2023.

During the Fest, five Start-ups will be launched and Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, who is also Chancellor of the University, will be the chief guest on the occasion.

This was informed by JU Vice-Chancellor Prof Umesh Rai, while addressing a press conference on the campus, here today. He was accompanied by Prof Naresh Padha, Convenor, Core Committee, Igniter 23; Indu Kanwal Chib, Mission Director, J&K Rural Livilehood Mission; Rajesh Dubey, Zonal Head, Jammu, J&K Bank; Sunaina Mehta, Joint Director, Directorate of Tourism, Jammu; Prof Monika Chadha, Convenor, Press & Publicity Committee, Ayush Mahajan, J&K Startup Association and Dr Vinay Thusoo, member, Press & Publicity Committee.

"The Government has sanctioned more than Rs 4 crores to promote entrepreneurship and start up culture in the University of Jammu. In the light of this, the Start-up Policy of the University would be released during Igniter -23," he said and added that about 150 Start-ups with the help of various departments like JK Tourism, J&K Bank will be initiated in the coming year of which 5 Start-ups will be launched by the Lt Governor during Igniter-23," he explained.

The Vice-Chancellor further informed that during Igniter-23, a MoU will be signed with the J&K Bank wherein the bank would finance the start ups in the University.

Indu Kanwal Chib, while addressing the media, hoped that Igniter -23 can boost the concept of innovations and Start-up culture in the region.

Rajesh Dubey said that J&K Bank readily finances the Government schemes to promote economic growth in the region. Sunaina Mehta said that the Directorate of Tourism Jammu has initiated different endeavors to engage youth to promote off-beat tourist destinations. Ayush Mahajan from J&K Start up Association, spoke about the role of his association bringing together academia and Government, to create opportunities for economic growth so that J&K becomes a hub for boosting new entrepreneurial ventures.