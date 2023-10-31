Apni Party wants to bring communities together: Bukhari

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 30: Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari today said that his Party aimed to bring communities together by encouraging brotherhood and communal harmony with the policy of unity and equitable development in Jammu and Kashmir.

He was speaking at a joining program at Gandhi Nagar office of the party in Jammu South, which was organized by SC Cell president, Bodh Raj Bhagat.

On this occasion, dozens of prominent people, and PRIs joined the Apni Party in presence of Party president Altaf Bukhari, senior vice president, Ghulam Hassan Mir, Provincial president, Jammu, Manjit Singh, senior Provincial vice president, Faqir Nath and others.

Prominent social activist, Joginder Sangam; Panch, Dharamveer Sharma; Parashotam Singh Chib, Chanderan Bhardwaj Ram Lal Kaith; Mangol Chib; Subash Chander alongwith their supporters joined the Party.

While welcoming the new entrants into the party fold, he hoped that their joining would strengthen the party at the grass root level.

Apni party president lauded the role of Jammu Region’s Apni Party for their role in strengthening the Party and expanding its roots across the region.

He said that the Apni Party’s agenda of development and bringing unity in the society has attracted the people and they have pinned their hopes with the Party after developing feelings of estrangement with the traditional political parties in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The traditional political parties propagated a policy of division on the regional and religious bases to garner vote banks from the people of Jammu as well as Kashmir. However, they never told the truth to the people,” he said.

He stated that the Apni Party came into formation when no other political party or politician came forward to raise the voice of the people of Jammu and Kashmir when their land and jobs were at risk.

Asserting that there is no justification to the violence, he said that the solution of problems lies with the Govt of India and Apni Party will continue to highlight the public issues for their peace and development in J&K.

He expressed concern over the ceasefire violation in Arnia’s border villages and condemned that attempt to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere.