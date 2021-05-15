DGP directs officers to utilize all resources in fight against COVID-19

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, May 15: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh today afternoon visited Armed Police Headquarters (APHQ), Karan Nagar and PCR Kashmir in Srinagar and reviewed the COVID situation with officers and doctors and emphasised on appropriate response and preparedness.

DGP was received by the ADGP (Armed) J&K SJM Gillani, IGP Kashmir/Armed Vijay Kumar, DIG Central Kashmir Amit Kumar, SSP Srinagar, Sandeep Choudhary and other officers of the Armed Police Headquarters at APHQ.

While interacting with the officers, the DGP reviewed COVID situation and response of the Police in view of the second wave. He stressed for augmentation of all possible resources in the fight against COVID-19 in such a way that appropriate arrangements of care are available at all the levels. He directed that all police units must put best foot forward and contribute in fight against COVID.

The DGP also took stock of functioning of the Armed Police wing. He said that welfare of policemen is on our top priority and added that special relief would be given to the policemen who are getting infected while protecting the lives of people.

Singh said that to prevent the spread of COVID infection all the necessary measures have to implemented effectively and efficiently. The DGP said that strict adherence of related advisories can prove helpful in bringing down the surge in COVID cases.

ADGP Armed J&K SJM Gillani briefed the DGP regarding functioning and deployment of the different battalions of the Armed Police across Jammu and Kashmir. He also apprised the DGP regarding various measures taken in response to the COVID-19.

Later, the DGP visited PCR Kashmir where he inspected the newly created COVID care facility for policemen with mild or moderate symptoms. He also took stock of the arrangements of oxygen in the Police hospital. He stressed for augmentation of oxygen supply to meet any exigency.

While interacting with the officers of PCR, APCR, COs of PCR Complex, doctors and paramedical staff of police hospital Srinagar, the DGP complimented them for creating the facility for the policemen.

The facilities like oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders, ambulance and basic treatment are available at the centre. Medical staff will remain deployed at the centre round the clock for any assistance.