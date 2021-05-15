No compromise with treatment: Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM carries out virtual inspection of Covid Hospitals

From Patna Bureau

Patna, May 15: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reviewed today the Covid Health Center and 09 dedicated Covid Hospitals in 10 districts through video conferencing and reviewed the necessary guidelines and said that he will not tolerate any negligence in the treatment of the Covid patients.

The Chief Minister reviewed the arrangements through a virtual tour of the dedicated Covid Hospitals set up in the Dedicated Covid Health Center and 9 Medical College Hospitals in 10 districts. The District Magistrates of Samastipur, Purnia, Saharsa, Siwan, East Champaran, Nalanda, Khagaria, Aurangabad, Patna and Katihar districts gave detailed information about the arrangements for Dedicated Covid Health Center.

They gave the details to the Chief Minister about arrangements of the treatment, the availability of medicines, the provision of food for the families of the patients through community kitchens, the availability of oxygen, the availability of doctors, nurses and medical workers and their work process, and the arrangements provided also for the patients living in home isolation in the district.

District Magistrates along with the Medical Superintendents briefed the CM about the arrangements and the needs of Dedicated Covid Hospitals of PMCH Patna, NMCH Patna, DMCH Darbhanga, JLNMCH Bhagalpur, KTMCH Madhepura, ANMCH Gaya, VIMS Pawapuri, SKMCH Muzaffarpur and GMCH Bettiah. Additional Chief Secretary of Health Department Pratyad Amrit informed the CM about the latest status of Covid infection and the work being done for prevention.

During the virtual tour, the Chief Minister spoke to the relatives of some patients and inquired about the arrangements there. During the conversation with some recovering patients, the Chief Minister also learned from them when they were admitted, how they were treated and what is the situation now. While expressing gratitude to the doctors and nurses, the patients said that now they are getting healthy and all facilities are being provided.

During the virtual inspection, the Chief Minister inquired about the arrangements being made at the centers. He also talked to the relatives of the patients, and heard the patients’ voices also. The number of corona infections is now decreasing in Bihar and every facility of patients is being taken care of. The lockdown also has helped prevent the spread of corona infection.

The Chief Minister said that the number of corona tests should be increased even in rural areas and all necessary steps should be taken to prevent the spread of corona infection. He said that patients with home isolation should also keep full support.

The virtual tour was attended by the Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, Deepak Kumar, Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Chanchal Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad, Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi, Health Minister Mangal Pandey, Chief Secretary Tripurari Sharan, Director General of Police SK Singhal, Secretary of Information and Public Relations Department Anupam Kumar, along with senior officials of the concerned departments, District Magistrates, SSPs and SPs of the concerned districts, doctors and other medical personnel.