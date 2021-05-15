Div Com inspects progress on 100 bedded Emergency Block at GMCH Jammu

*Executing agencies directed to ensure completion by May 31

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 15: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Dr Raghav Langer today inspected the progress on construction of New Emergency Block of Government Medical College Jammu.

He was accompanied by Principal GMC Jammu, Dr. Shashi Sudhan, Medical Superintendent GMC, HOD, Anesthesia besides Engineers of JK Police Housing Corporation, JPDCL, PWD, Mechanical Engineering Department and other concerned.

The Divisional Commissioner took a round of each section of the block and inquired about the work progress. The concerned engineers briefed the Div Com about the work completed so far and ongoing works and expected date of completion. It was informed that the work was in final stage and would be completed in all respects by May 31, 2021.

The Divisional Commissioner directed the concerned executing agencies to work in close coordination and expedite the pace for early commissioning of the new block.

“Expedite the pace of work and complete the project within stipulated time so that the existing ICU bed capacity can be augmented for successful management of Covid patients” the Div Com directed.

Responding to the need for shut downs for electric panel works, the Div Com directed the engineers of JPDCL, R&B electric division and hospital authorities to conduct a joint survey and find out the power back up so that the power supply to the already existing emergency block is not affected. He also passed directions to JPDCL for installation of an independent transformer for the upcoming block and power set up ready before its functioning.

The Div Com took a strong note of delayed work on the lift system. He directed the Mechanical Engineering Department to start the work and ensure the functioning of the lift system as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the Divisional Commissioner also directed the Engineers of MED to work in double shifts and ensure commissioning of dedicated 2400 LPM oxygen generation plant for the new emergency block within the stipulated time frame.

The Divisional Commissioner also reviewed the status of augmentation of bed capacity (ICU beds) in GMCH. He was informed that the GMC was going to augment the bed capacity for Covid-19 patients by dedicating ward 4 and 5 for positive patients.

He directed the engineers of MED to expedite the work on installation of oxygen, vacuum pipelines in both the wards to augment the bed capacity with ventilators and oxygen supported beds. Directions were also issued to the JPDCL for completing electric work in both the wards at the earliest.