DGGI detects tax evasion by multiple units in Kashmir

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Feb 22: Officers of Jammu Regional Unit (JRU) and Chandigarh Zonal Unit (CdZU) of Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) searched multiple business premises belonging to cement manufacturer, hotel, coaching institutes and others in Srinagar from February 18-20.

On 18th February, simultaneous searches were conducted by DGGI teams at corporate office of a Cement manufacturer in Srinagar and its manufacturing plant located at Khrew, Pulwama.

During these search operations, many incrementing documents and electronic evidences were found by DGGI officers. The initial estimates showed large scale tax evasion by the tax payer.

On 19th February, the DGGI teams searched premises belonging to hotel and coaching institute. During these searches many discrepancies were detected. The electronic and documentary proofs showed tax evasion by tax payers.

On 20th February, the DGGI officers searched the office travel service provider located at the Srinagar International Airport. Many records were resumed for further investigations.

The DGGI teams were led by Deputy Director of Jammu Regional Unit and Deputy Director from Chandigarh Zonal Unit of DGGI.

Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) is intelligence wing of Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC), Ministry of Finance, Govt. of India. Its mandate is to develop intelligence regarding GST evasion across India.