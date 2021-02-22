43 left-out villages get justice

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 22: Finally, Department of Social Welfare has issued a notification declaring 43 left-out villages as “Area adjoining the International Border” for obtaining reservation benefits.

The notification has been issued by Principal Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department Bipul Pathak in exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 2 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Rules, 2005 and in amplification to notification issued on July 17, 2020.

On February 17, 2021, EXCELSIOR had exclusively reported that vast population of 43 villages situated within 0 to 6 kilometres from the International Border (IB) is all set to get justice as Lieutenant Governor’s Mulaqaat Programme has paved the way for their inclusion in the lists for obtaining reservation benefit, which was denied to them inadvertently by the administration last year.

Of these 43 villages, 21 are in Jammu district, 17 Kathua and 5 in Samba district and all these villages have more than 1.22 lakh population.