DEO Poonch flags off mega SVEEP rally

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Apr 12: District Election Officer (DEO), Yasin Mohd Choudhary today flagged off massive SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) rally, marking a vibrant celebration of democracy and voter engagement.

The rally, organised by Department of School Education witnessed enthusiastic participation of teachers, first time voters and citizens from all walks of life.

Dozens of schools came together, portraying electoral process through captivating tableaux. Each tableau depicted various components of the electioneering process, emphasizing the importance of participation from all sections of society.

From honouring senior citizens and empowering women to encouraging first-time voters and acknowledging the precious service voters, the tableau beautifully showcased the diversity and inclusivity of our electoral system.

Click here to watch video

The tableau highlighted essential facilities like introduction of pink booths for women, stringent security measures and significance of voting for national interest transcending party politics, caste, colour and religion.

The rally commenced from DC office and traversing through main roads finally culminated at Sports Stadium Poonch.

Speaking on the occasion, the District Election Officer emphasized the pivotal role of every citizen in the grand festival of democracy – voting in general elections. He lauded the Education Department for organizing this grand rally, underscoring the importance of educating and mobilizing citizens for active participation in the electoral process.

Adding to the fervour, hundreds of bikers, adorned with flags and placards, lent their support to the rally, amplifying the message of democracy and voter empowerment.

Deputy District Election Officer Poonch, Chief Education Officer Poonch, DEPO Poonch, Master Trainer, ZEPO Poonch, coordinator of the rally, SVEEP district team members and heads of schools were also present on the occasion.