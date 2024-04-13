SCOPE celebrates Public Sector Day, inaugurates SSIC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 12: Embarking on a new journey and part of Public Sector Day celebrations, Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) inaugurated the first-of-its-kind ‘SCOPE Social Interaction Centre’ (SSIC), at SCOPE Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi.

SSIC was inaugurated by Sandeep Kumar Gupta, Chairman, SCOPE & CMD GAIL, in the presence of Atul Sobti, Director General, SCOPE; Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay, Vice-Chairman, SCOPE & CMD, Goa Shipyard; Dr Vasundhara Upmanyu, Joint Secretary, Department of Public Enterprises (DPE); Lucas L Kamsuan, Joint Secretary, DPE; Michiko Miyamoto, Country Director, ILO India. Gurdeep Singh, CMD, NTPC; K S Murthy, CMD, BHEL; Amarendu Prakash, Chairman, SAIL; Vartika Shukla, CMD, EIL; K P Mahadevaswamy, CMD, NBCC; Pravin Kumar Purwar, CMD, MTNL; Members, SCOPE Executive Board, Chairmen, Directors of PSEs and senior officials from ILO, DPE,SCOPE associates were also present.

During the event, a coffee table book titled ‘Samaveta’ – a succinct representation of vision and role of SCOPE, and special issue of SCOPE’s monthly magazine KALEIDOSCOPE on ‘PSEs – Envisioning Viksit Bharat’ were also released.

Each year, Public Sector Day celebrations are held on 10th April commemorating the incessant role of Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs) in the national economy. This year, month-long celebrations being organized by SCOPE include a Sports event, Art Exhibition & Competition, Business Quiz, and a Health program.