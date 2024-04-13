DG BSF reviews operational preparedness

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Apr 12: Director General of Border Security Force (BSF) Nitin Agrawal today reviewed operational preparedness of the force along Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir.

“Nitin Agrawal, DG BSF, visited the forward area of the Srinagar sector #LoC and reviewed the operational preparedness of the unit deployed. DG also motivated the troops & applauded them for their commitment despite the extreme weather conditions & terrain,” BSF, Kashmir posted on X.

BSF Inspector General (Kashmir Frontier) Ashok Yadav accompanied the DG BSF during the LoC visit. He applauded the force for their commitment despite the extreme weather conditions and terrain.

Yadav had recently said chances of infiltration will increase during important events like the upcoming general elections. However, he had said security forces were alert and capable enough to foil any such bids.