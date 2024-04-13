Farooq should stop seeing J&K through Italy eyes: Tarun Chugh

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Apr 12 : BJP National general secretary, Tarun Chugh who is also the party In-charge of J&K, today lambasted NC president, Dr. Farooq Abdullah for misleading people of the Union Territory and spreading a malicious propaganda against the Modi Government.

Chugh said the Modi Government has ushered in a new era of development and growth in J&K which is becoming very uncomfortable for Farooq Abdullah to digest because all these years he has been harping on divisive and anti-national idiom of politics.

Chugh said it is high time that Farooq stopped seeing things in J&K from the Italian glasses. ” In the last seven decades Abdullahs, Mufits and Congress family leaders have done nothing positive for the people of J&K. Violence, killings, stone pelting, strikes were the norm of the day in their times. And when BJP makes efforts for welfare and well-being of people they are trying to incite masses against ruling dispensation instead of accepting their crimes they committed in their regimes on hapless people of Jammu and Kashmir,” Chugh said.

He said since Article 370 was abrogated, Kashmir has become a new land of opportunities and development where the youth can look beyond guns and bullets and talk about computers and sports.

There is a distinct sigh of relief among the people in J&K as they were stuck in the clutches of dynastic political parties who use common masses as cannon fodder. People are living a peaceful life, business has flourished, tourism has broken all previous records, international tourists are visiting J&K, roads & tunnels have been constructed at a greater pace and youth have been provided livelihood opportunities. This is what BJP did in the last five years,” Chugh said.

Chugh advised the NC president to look at things going around without the spectacles of Italy. “Dr. Farooq should accept that through all the nefarious designs he wanted to keep himself in power by fooling the people of J&K, ” said Chugh adding that Abdullah should accept the developments BJP did in the last five years across the country in general and J&K in particular.

On Omar Abdullah’s nomination from the North Kashmir segment, Chugh said this amplifies NC’s admission of defeat in the heart of Kashmir. “As NC leader, Omar Abdullah has decided to contest LS polls from north Kashmir, it speaks volumes of their credibility. Today NC admitted its defeat and expressed that people of Srinagar have rejected their so-called dogma. Their negative rhetoric on Article 370 restoration has exposed them in public,” Chugh added.