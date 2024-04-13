Cong always opposed reservation to OBCs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Apr 12: Union Minister and BJP candidate from Kathua, Udhampur and Doda constituency, Dr Jitendra Singh said that the Modi Government has done a lot for the OBCs of J&K who were grossly neglected in the Congress era which ruled the country for six decades.

Addressing a rally organised by OBC Morcha of the party here, today he said that before the abrogation of Article 370, OBCs in J&K were granted a mere 2% reservation under Social Caste (OSC) denying reservation under the OBC Category. It is only the Modi Government that has granted OBC reservation in J&K for the first time abolishing the “Social Caste” (OSC) Category and enhancing the reservation from 2% to 8%.

Dr Jitendra Singh mentioned that the Modi Government has also extended reservation to OBCs in Municipalities and Panchayats and accordingly as number of Panches, Sarpanches and corporators/councilors will be elected from OBC Community and their decades-old issues will be resolved through elected representatives in the Panchayats and Municipalities. He added that after the abrogation of Article 370, the OBCs in J&K have also been extended 27% reservation in Central Educational Institutions e.g. Navodaya Vidyalaya, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Educational and Technical Educational Institutions, and NEET. Such a big relief would have never been given by Congress. As such Modi Government is the need of time to secure the further development and the welfare of the OBCs, who reside in both the regions in equal ratio, Dr Jitendra Singh said.

While speaking in the Programme Sunil Prajapati stated that Dr Jitendra Singh has done a lot of development in his Parliamentary constituency even when he was committed to the PMO and working for the whole country. While, the Congress has never thought of the people but stood by the Abdullah family, which ruined the J&K and is responsible for terrorism and expulsion of KPs from the Valley. It may be seen that Congress at present is not in the position to contest elections independently but in collaboration with NC, which the people will never accept.

Earlier BJP OBC Morcha along with Dr Jitendra Singh paid tribute to Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule on his Jayanti in Adarsh Colony Udhampur.

Prominent among others Present are Former MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia, Anil Balgotra (secretary OBC Morcha), Ashok Verma (secretary OBC Morcha), Arvind Gupta (Mandal president), Sagar Verma (district president OBC Morcha Udhampur), Councillors and other senior leaders of the party.