Chairman & MD PGCIL calls on Sinha

By
Daily Excelsior
-
Chairman & MD, PGCIL R.K Tyagi and others during meeting with LG Manoj Sinha at Jammu.
Chairman & MD, PGCIL R.K Tyagi and others during meeting with LG Manoj Sinha at Jammu.

Excelsior Correspondent
JAMMU, Apr 12: R.K Tyagi, Chairman and Managing Director, Power Grid Corporation of India Limited today met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan.
The meeting discussed the progress of projects of PGCIL in J&K UT under various schemes including Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), Prime Minister Reconstruction Plan (PMRP) and PMDP.
H. Rajesh Prasad, Principal Secretary, Power Development Department J&K and senior officials of PGCIL were also present.

WhatsApp Icon Follow our WhatsApp channel