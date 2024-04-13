Chairman & MD PGCIL calls on Sinha

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 12: R.K Tyagi, Chairman and Managing Director, Power Grid Corporation of India Limited today met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan.

The meeting discussed the progress of projects of PGCIL in J&K UT under various schemes including Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), Prime Minister Reconstruction Plan (PMRP) and PMDP.

H. Rajesh Prasad, Principal Secretary, Power Development Department J&K and senior officials of PGCIL were also present.