DEO B’la presides final training session on Expenditure Monitoring

Stresses on strict adherence to MCC guidelines during the election period

BARAMULLA, APRIL 19: In an endeavour to ensure transparency and fairness in the electoral process during the General Elections to Lok Sabha 2024, the District Election Officer (DEO) Baramulla, Minga Sherpa today presided over the final training session for Election Expenditure Monitoring Teams, Video Surveillance Teams (VSTs), and Video Viewing Teams (VVTs) at Dak Bunglow here.

The session was attended by the Additional District Development Commissioner, Baramulla, Syed Qamar Sajad; Nodal Officer Expenditure Monitoring, Baramulla, Deputy District Election Officer, all members of the Election Monitoring Cell, accounting teams, video surveillance teams, and video viewing teams and the officials from the election department.

The session focused on the role of each individual in enhancing the efficacy of expenditure monitoring mechanisms during the electoral process to provide a level playing field for all candidates contesting the General Elections to Lok Sabha 2024 for the 1-Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency seat.

Speaking during the session, the DEO underscored the paramount importance of adhering to the stringent guidelines and protocols of the Election Commission of India to curb any potential malpractices related to election expenditure.

Meanwhile, Minga Sherpa elaborated on the function and responsibilities of VSTs, VVTs, and Assistant Expenditure Observers stationed at each assembly segment, emphasizing their crucial role in assisting the Expenditure Monitoring team in accurately assessing the expenses incurred by candidates during rallies and other political activities within those specific assembly segments.

The DEO instructed the attendees to thoroughly go through the handbook published by the ECI regarding the MCC guidelines, emphasizing the importance of strict adherence to these guidelines while carrying out their duties.