VBKP delegation calls on Haryana CM, supports BJP

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 19: Vedic Brahman Kalyan Parishad delegation led by its national president, besides several heads of the northern states including Uttar Pradesh called on Chief Minister of Haryana, Nayab Singh Saini at Chandigarh and accorded support to Modi Government for promoting and protecting `Sanatan Dharma’ besides famous religious places in the country.

National president of the organisation, Subhash Kaushik said that Modi led Government has made this country proud in many respects. The respect of India has increased manifold after the rise of Modi. The defence of the country has become more strong and moreover, this is the government which is promoting `Sanatan Sanskriti’ and culture besides Sanskrit/ Vedic language in the country and abroad.

Kaushik, who was accompanied by Sant Abhiramacharya Ji Maharaj and others further said that during last month, a large delegation of Vedic Brahman Samaj from 21 States and UTs had met the Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla in Delhi and had accorded their support to the BJP Government. He said entire Vedic Brahman Samaj in the country has decided to support Modi Government as they feel that this is the only government after independence which is protecting and promoting Vedic Culture and `Sanatan Dharma’ in the country.

He said after the long wait of over 500 years, the temple of Lord Rama has been constructed at Ayodhya and this moment has made all the `Snatanis’ in the country proud and happy. He said that Vedic Brahman Samaj in all the States and the UTs have been supporting Modi Government for this cause.

Prominent among those who accompanied national president included Raju Kaushik VBKP president from Haryana, Lal Babu Pandey- president Delhi state, Vikas Sharma president Uttarakhand, Nagendra Tiwari from UP, Sachidanand from Jharkhand, besides heads/representatives from J&K, Himachal and Punjab.