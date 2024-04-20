DEO Budgam reviews Law & Order, Transport & communication plans

Calls for seamless coordination between civil & security officers for smooth conduct of polls

BUDGAM, APRIL 19: The District Election Officer (DEO) Budgam, Akshay Labroo chaired a joint security meet to take detailed assessment of law and order situation for the smooth conduct of ensuing Lok Sabha Elections-2024 in the district.

At the outset, the DEO called for maintenance of seamless coordination among all civil and security officers for smooth conduct of elections in the district.

He said that all necessary arrangements are being put up for the dispatching of EVMs to designated locations, and all arrangements of security and safety of EVMs have been made as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The DEO said that arrangements including electricity, water and washroom facility for CAPF camp sites are being monitored personally by SSP Budgam and shall be ensured as per the requirements and extant guidelines in all areas.

The transportation and communication plan were also flagged at the district level for arrangements for all size vehicles including availability of additional vehicles.

The DEO stressed on making adequate arrangements at all polling stations including creation of women and PWD polling stations at all identified locations.

He also assessed the formation and functioning of flying squad Teams (FSTs), static surveillance teams (SSTs), video surveillance teams (VSTs) and other designated teams in the district.

SSP Budgam, Al Tahir Gillani deliberated on the status of deposition of arms license, security deployment of EVMs, polling stations and deployment for security of contesting candidates and other security related issues.

He said that all security arrangements are being made in a coordinated way across all areas of the district.

SSP Budgam, Al Tahir Gillani, Nodal Officer, Law and Order, (ADC), Mehraj-ud-Din Shah, Commandants of different central and para military forces, Nodal Officers, AROs and other concerned were also present in the meeting.