DB disposes of PIL regarding pollution of Bonar Nallah

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 19: A Division Bench of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court comprising Chief Justice N Kotiswar Singh and Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi has disposed of the Public Interest Litigation filed by Nazir Ahmed Pandit and others regarding pollution of the Bonar Nallah at Chandagee by dumping construction material and other refuge on the embankments in.

While disposing of the PIL, DB directed Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Committee that they will undertake necessary steps in accordance with the law to ensure that no environmental damage has occurred, and if any damage has occurred, the relevant authorities will take appropriate steps/actions as required by law.

“The contesting respondents, specifically Chairman & Managing Director, NHPC and General Manager, NHPC, who have been assigned the task of construction of Kishan Ganga, Hydroelectric Project (KGHP), have asserted that the project has been executed with utmost adherence to environmental safeguards and without causing any detrimental impact”, the DB observed, adding “they have filled an affidavit on 14.04.2022, emphasizing the comprehensive measures taken by the executing agency to ensure the safety of the surrounding environment”.

“Moreover, it is highlighted that on 29.08.2018, M/s HCC deposited Rs 34,29,900 as compensation for the damages caused to the structures in villages of Mantrigram. It has been emphasized further in the report that environmental laws have been strictly adhered to, as the Multi-Disciplinary Monitoring Committee on environmental aspect of Kishan Ganga Hydroelectric Project had visited the project sites several times and affirmed that the environmental laws are being complied with”, the DB noted.

“In the absence of any specific denial or material indicating a breach of environmental safeguards, we do not deem it necessary to continue with this PIL and accordingly the same is closed”, the DB said.