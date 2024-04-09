DEO Baramulla chairs Lok Sabha Election 2024 preparedness meeting

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Stresses on addressing any impending issues for the smooth conduct of elections

BARAMULLA, APRIL 08: In view of the General Elections to the Lok Sabha 2024, the District Election Officer, Baramulla, Minga Sherpa today convened a meeting of all the designated Nodal Officers at his office chambers.

The Nodal Officer MCC, Syed Qamar Sajad, the Nodal Officer MCMC, Dr. Zahoor Ahmad Raina, the Chief Planning Officer, Javaid Ahmad, and other officers responsible for the smooth conduct of elections in the district Baramulla attended the meeting.

The primary objective of the meeting was to conduct a comprehensive review and evaluation of all preparations necessary to ensure the seamless conduct of the 18th Lok Sabha Elections in the district.

The meeting held thorough discussions regarding the arrangements in place for the conduct of the elections and the need for any additional provisions. The DEO instructed the nodal officers to work seamlessly as the election date was approaching.

Minga Sherpa further directed all the nodal officers to promptly address any impending issues in advance that could potentially hinder the smooth conduct of the elections.

Meanwhile, the second phase of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) randomization for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 was also held in the presence of the Nodal Officer MCC and the member secretary MCMC, Iftakhar Ahmed.