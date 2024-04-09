Lt Governor greets people on eve of Navratri

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 8: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has extended his heartiest greetings to the people on the beginning of Chaitra Navratri Festival.

In a message, the Lt Governor said: “On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, I extend my warm wishes to everyone for their success, happiness and well-being. Chaitra Navratri marks the beginning of the New Year and symbolise the triumph of truth, righteousness and virtue over evil. I also extend my felicitations to our Kashmiri Pandit brothers and sisters who are celebrating Navreh.

“May this festival strengthen bonds of brotherhood and inspire us to dedicate ourselves to the service of humanity. I pray to Maa Durga to shower her blessings on all”, he said.