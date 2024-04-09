J&K’s borders fully secure, peaceful under Modi rule: Jugal

Excelsior Correspondent

SUCHETGARH, Apr 8: The BJP candidate from Jammu seat Jugal Kishore Sharma today said the Jammu and Kashmir’s borders are more secure than ever before due to a strong and resolute Government at the Centre under the leadership of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

While conducting a whirlwind visit to border areas in Suchetgarh Assembly constituency as a part of his election campaign, Sharma addressed a series of public meetings at Badiyal Brahmana, Agra Chak, Baspur, Kullian, Satraiyan, Taalein, Dangrein, Chakroi, Dewangarh, Sai, Pindi Salocha, Biaspur, Kalyana and Rathana. He also took out an impressive road show in Dablehar.

Prominent parry leaders that accompanied Jugal Kishore included BJP vice president and former Minister, Sham Choudhary, DDC Prof. Garu Ram, district president, Sunil, Rajinder Chib, Satpal Pappy, Kishore Sharma, Atul Vistarak, Jarnail Singh, Natha Ram, Garu Ram, Devi Dass, ex Sarpanches Om Parkash, Binny Sharma and others.

Later in the evening, he also addressed a public meeting at Khour. During his address to the people, Sharma said, “The Modi Government has consistently advocated for peace on the borders while maintaining a firm stance in response to provocations from across the border. Since coming to power, the BJP Government has pursued a policy of robust diplomacy coupled with a strong defense posture vis-à-vis Pakistan”.

“After the 2016 Uri attack and the 2019 Pulwama attack, India responded with decisive military action while also diplomatic isolation of Pakistan on the international stage. These actions sent a strong signal that India would not tolerate cross-border terrorism and would hold Pakistan accountable for harboring and supporting terrorist groups,” he said.

The BJP candidate, who received an overwhelming reception at different places, said the Government of India under Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has placed a significant emphasis on bolstering the border infrastructure. “Among the various initiatives undertaken, the construction of bunkers along border roads stands out as a crucial measure aimed at enhancing national security and ensuring the safety of citizens residing in border areas,” Sharma said.

Recognizing challenges along the borders, Sharma said the Modi Government prioritized the construction of bunkers along key border roads, particularly in Jammu region that shares both the International Border and Line of Control with Pakistan. He said Modi Govt ensured 4% reservation for border dwellers; constructs high-quality roads along frontiers.