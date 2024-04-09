Congress should clear its stand on Art 370: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Apr 8: Making a scathing attack on Congress Party, Union Minister and BJP Candidate for Udhampur, Kathua, Doda Lok Sabha constituency Dr Jitendra Singh said here today that Congress Party should clear its stand on Article 370.

Addressing a series of public meetings during his election campaign in Udhampur suburbs including Panchayat areas like Kambal Danga, Jib, Chk Shtambli ,Garhi Rambel etc. Dr Jitendra Singh challenged Congress Candidate and its leaders to say that they will restore Article 370 if at all brought back to power. He said, the Congress Party leaders during their campaign are beating about the bush and avoiding to take issues that they are answerable for.

Taking a serious view, Dr Jitendra Singh said, we will not allow the Congress Party to run with hare and hunt with hounds. He said, on the one hand, the Congress Party is avoiding to mention what is their stand on Article 370 and whether they are for the abrogation of Article 370 or for restoration of it, on the other hand, they are fighting the election with the support of PDP and and National Conference, which have publicly declared that are strongly opposed to abrogation of Article 370 and if given a chance they would seek to restore it.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who undid the acts of omission and commission committed over the years by successive Congress Governments beginning from the first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and even though the then Congress leadership had agreed to include the Article 370 in the Constitution as a temporary provision, over a period of time, they could not muster courage to fulfil their own commitment and it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had the courage of conviction to correct the fallacies and lapses committed by the Congress Party.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the Congress Candidate and its leaders should also make their stand clear whether they are in favour of the citizenship rights to West Pakistan refugees, which have been restored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi or if they come to power they will snatch away their rights. Similarly, he said, the Congress Party should also make it clear whether they are opposed to giving citizenship rights to Valmikis and as has been done by Prime Minister Modi or they would again revert back to the earlier position and take away the rights of the Valmikis and leave their children in the lurch to continue serving in menial jobs regardless of however high their qualifications they may achieve.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the Congress leaders are fooling the innocent masses by performing theatrics and mocking the BJP Karyakartas by making personalised remarks because they have no ideological stand.

Dr Jitendra Singh also alleged that in the vast constituency of Udhampur-Kathua-Doda, the Congress Party is trying to divide the society on communal lines by taking one stand on this side of River Chenab and taking exactly opposite stand on the other side of River Chenab. He said, we will go to each and every household and expose the doublespeak policy of the Congress Party.

Accompanying Dr Jitendra Singh during the day-long tour were former Minister and MLA Pawan Gupta, local PRIs, Panches, Sarpanches and prominent BJP leaders.