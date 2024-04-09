Farooq interacts with party’s North Zone functionaries

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Apr 8: National Conference (NC) president Dr Farooq Abdullah today chaired a meeting with constituency Incharges of the North Kashmir Parliament seat.

Discussions encompassed crucial matters concerning the region’s issues and organizational affairs with key emphasis on strengthening the party for the upcoming Parliamentary elections.

Emphasizing on defeating the BJP and its B and C teams, Dr Farooq said, “Time and again these parties have proved that they hold a tacit understanding with the BJP. With each passing day our stand is vindicated. However, they all will meet the same fate on the voting dates. There is a groundswell of anger against the BJP and this needs to be demonstrated. There is an increasing realisation in people of Jammu that BJP has denuded them of their exclusive land, job rights and contracts. The complete failure of BJP in living upto their promises on development has also badly exposed their double standards.”

BJP’s B teams are now nakedly supporting BJP, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, he said adding, “Conspiracies hatched by them to defeat the NC candidates would prove futile. Those who want to vote for BJP should rather vote directly for the BJP, because eventually these A, B, C, D teams will sell your mandate to BJP to negotiate power. Every vote cast in favour of these B teams will go to BJP. People should decide and send a message to Delhi. If the people of Jammu and Kashmir are satisfied with the August 5, 2019, decision, then they should not vote for the NC,” he said.

Among others provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani, political advisor to vice president Mudassar Shahmiri, senior leaders Choudhary M Ramzan, Agha Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, Nazir Ahmad Khan Gurezi, Mir Saifullah, North Zone president Javed Dar, district presidents, Incharge Constituencies, District and Zone functionaries were present in the meeting.