2nd round of Election Training for Polling Staff held at Anantnag

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

ANANTNAG, APRIL 08: In preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024, a comprehensive 2nd round of training session was today organized for polling staff in Anantnag.

The training, aimed at ensuring the smooth conduct of the electoral process, was organized under the leadership of District Election Officer (DEO) Anantnag, SF.Hamid.

The election training was conducted in seven different venues including Dak Bunglow Khanabal, Government Degree Colleges of Anantnag (Women), Kokernag and Bijbehara, Town halls of Aishmuqam, Achabal and Rasool Mir Auditorium Dooru.

The training focused on enlightening officers about their pivotal roles and responsibilities during polling at their designated stations. Various critical aspects were covered during the session, including the proper usage of both statutory and non-statutory forms essential for the electoral process.

The officers were also briefed extensively on the Model Code of Conduct, emphasizing adherence to ethical and legal guidelines throughout the election period.

A significant highlight of the training was the detailed discussion on facilitating voting for diverse groups of voters. Special attention was given to procedures for accommodating individuals such as the infirm, Persons with Disabilities (PWD), elderly, absent voters and other groups requiring specific assistance. This segment underscored the importance of inclusive and accessible electoral practices.

Furthermore, to equip the polling officers with practical skills, a demonstration on the operation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) was conducted. Officers were trained in fixing various paper seals on the EVMs, ensuring familiarity with the technical aspects of the voting process.

Speaking on the occasion, the Nodal Officer training highlighted the significance of such training sessions in ensuring the credibility and transparency of elections. He emphasized the critical role of polling officers in upholding the democratic process and urged them to execute their duties diligently.