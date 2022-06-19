Patna, June 19: A SpiceJet aircraft flying from Patna to Delhi landed safely back in Bihar’s capital after its left engine caught fire following a bird hit, officials have said. Videos shot by locals on the ground show sparks coming out from the left engine.
Aviation regulator DGCA sources said this was a bird hit, which often causes an engine fire. The pilots shut down the engine and landed safely, they said. (Agencies)
Delhi-Bound SpiceJet Flight Engine Catches Fire, Lands Safely In Patna
