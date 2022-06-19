CBI raids residence of top businessman in Srinagar

SRINAGAR, June 19 : The central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) on Sunday raided the residence of a top businessman in Kashmir capital Srinagar, sources said.

They said that sleuths of the agency raided the residence of Showkat Chaudhary who is the owner of Hattrick Food Industries, at Zakura.

The searches are being carried out at his residence in connection with a case registered at CBI and the raid was going on when this report was being filed. (Agencies)