Delegations meet NITI Aayog Member, extend suggestions

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 17: Chairman, PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry Jammu, Rahul Sahai today led a delegation to meet Dr. Vijay Kumar Saraswat, Member NITI Aayog and Chancellor Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Sahai submitted a memorandum to Dr Saraswat requesting him to visit higher education institutions of Jammu like IIT, IIM, Model Institute of Engineering & Technology etc to deliver lecture for youth of J&K.

Saraswat assured that will definitely do the same in coming months.

Then Sahai demanded that Niti Aayog in association with PHDCCI should start a series of lectures for J&K to invite globally and nationally reputed policy makers, experts and administrators to share their knowledge, expertise, experience in policy making and good governance.

He also demanded that apart from Baramulla and Kupwara, one or two districts from Jammu should also be included in the list of Aspirational Districts.

The PHDCCI also demanded formulation of an Innovation Task-Force comprising leaders from academic institutions and industry to create an innovation-enabling roadmap for J&K.

“Identify the top challenges in J&K and open these challenges to be solved through hackathons and ideathons involving and engaging the youth to solve challenging problems in the local domain,” Sahai maintained demanding setting up of Digital Skilling Centers to equip youth to upgrade their skills in emerging domains.

Among other demands was providing World-Bank Technical Education Quality Improvement Program funding to private institutions in the higher education sector in J&K and setting up of Centers of Excellence in Science and R&D in specific domains in Government and private institutions in the region.

Digitization program for education sector in J&K, high-speed internet access to all remote areas of J&K, implementation of all Central schemes in letter and spirit in J&K, relaxations in RBI norms for stressed MSMEs after COVID, change in land use rules to allow businesses on agriculture land, resolving Gair Mumkin Khad, issues of Jammu Liquor/Beer Industry, registration-road tax of 9 per cent of new vehicles were among other issues discussed.

Meanwhile, Founding Chairperson of FICCI FLO JKL, Ritu Singh also met Dr. Saraswat and put forward some valid pointers for Women Entrepreneurs across the UT.

She handed over a women-centric vision document to Dr. Saraswat for economic development of the region and stressed upon small scale industry, empowerment for women from the grass root, middle and senior level.

Dr. Saraswat was accompanied by Ranjan Prakash Thakur, Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce Department of J&K