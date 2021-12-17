Need to have tough measures to prevent contagion: LG

Sinha reviews COVID situation

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 17: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today reviewed the latest COVID-19 situation of the UT while chairing the meetings with COVID Task Force and DCs and SPs.

During the meetings, he observed that due to surge in cases of new variant Omicron worldwide, “we need to have tough measures in place to prevent the contagion.”

He directed the civil & police administrations across the UT to ensure that everyone follows COVID-Appropriate Behaviour.

The Lt Governor further asked the district administrations to carry out analysis of COVID trend in their respective districts and identify the reasons of surge to deploy effective strategies. He impressed upon the optimal utilization of RTPCR tests and accelerated vaccination drive as top priority.

Sinha said that Health department will ensure that every patient gets the benefit of Sehat Golden Card. “J&K administration’s aim is to provide the best medical care to everyone without any strain on their finances”, he maintained.

He issued instruction to the Deputy Commissioners of the districts with low number of Sehat Golden cards to ensure its saturation.

The Lt Governor asked the Divisional Commissioners to keep a close vigil and continuously monitor the emerging situation.

Vivek Bhardwaj, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department gave a detailed briefing on the analysis of COVID-19 situation, District-wise threat level, testing, contact tracing and vaccination across the UT, besides vaccine stock, weekly RTPCR testing, COVID Appropriate Behavior enforcements, report of Survey (Har Ghar Dastak) of TB Symptoms, and work done in BIS under AB PM-JAY & AB PM-JAY SEHAT.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lt Governor; Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Department; Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary to the Government, Home department; Shailendra Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Government, Public Works (R&B) Department; Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Dr Raghav Langer, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Deputy Commissioners and SPs, attended the meetings, in person and through virtual mode.