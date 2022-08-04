Delegation of Akhil Bhartiya Terapanth Yuvak Parishad calls on Lt Governor

Srinagar, August 4: A delegation of Akhil Bhartiya Terapanth Yuvak Parishad today called on the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan here.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor released a poster of the campaign for Mega Blood Donation Drive in J&K, to be held on 17th September, 2022.

The delegation led by Sanjay Jain, comprising Jitesh Pokharna, and India’s biggest blood donor Shabir Hussain Khan apprised the Lt Governor about conducting Mega Blood Donation Drive in the UT.

The blood donation camp which is being held nation-wide will be organized in all the districts of Jammu and Kashmir, it was informed.

Jitesh Pokharna apprised the Lt Governor on the work done by the organization towards the service of mankind.

The Lt Governor appreciated the noble work done by the Akhil Bhartiya Terapanth Yuvak Parishad and its members and assured all support by the UT administration for making the nation-wide Mega Blood Donation Drive a huge success.