Delegation of Confederation of Indian Industry, Gujarat meets LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, August 04: A delegation of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Gujarat led by its Chairman Anand Desai met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, at Raj Bhavan here today.

During the meeting, productive discussions were held on the growth of Industrial Sector of J&K.

The 14 member delegation comprising of Anand Desai, Chairman CII Gujarat, Vinod Agrawal, former Chairman CII Gujarat, Syed Javaid Syed, Chairman CII J&K, Sh Khurshid Dar, Head CII J&K, besides other office bearers of the organization apprised the Lt Governor of their visit to Jammu and Kashmir to explore avenues for business and building strategic economic partnerships for industries.

The members of the delegation appreciated the Industry-friendly and investment supportive policies brought in by the UT administration. The Business delegation also shared pleasant experience of their visit to Industrial Areas of J&K and the interactions with the representatives of Industries and the UT administration.

The Lt Governor while interacting with the members of the delegation said that UT administration is steadfast in promoting an Industrial eco-system in J&K for which investment proposals of Rs 56000 crores have already been received by the Department of Industries and Commerce, J&K, besides the development of private industrial estates.

Observing that the Road and Tunnel projects worth Rs One lakh crore are currently under execution in the UT, the Lt Governor said that with the completion of Jammu-Srinagar Highway and the Delhi-Katra expressway, J&K would have a Greenfield expressway, besides next year Kashmir would be connected to Kanyakumari via rail connectivity. The number of flights to and fro Jammu & Srinagar have also seen significant growth in the last few months creating an enabling environment for the rapid growth of industrial sector in the UT, he added.

Sh Vivek Bhardwaj, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department also remained present during the meeting.