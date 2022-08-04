Jammu, Aug 4: Four people are feared dead as the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district on Thursday night, officials said.
The accident took place near the Kelamorh area in the district, they said.
Five people sustained injuries in the accident, the officials said.
Details are awaited. (Agencies)
Four feared dead as vehicle falls into gorge in J&K’s Ramban
Jammu, Aug 4: Four people are feared dead as the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district on Thursday night, officials said.