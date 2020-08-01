Delegation meets Principal Secy, opposes PDD privatization

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 1: A delegation of J&K Electrical Engineering Graduates Association (JKEEGA) here today met Principal Secretary PDD, Rohit Kansal and apprised him of the Association’s opposition to the privatization move of the Central Government.

The delegation also said that unbundling of PDD is practically three month old development and all new corporations created are in early infancy stage.

“A road map as envisaged in the approved unbundling report is being followed to turn around the corporations into profit making utilities and on course of this process we cannot afford any fresh experimentation,” members of the delegation said adding that sufficient time should be given to corporations to work on course to implement the proposed and approved road map before arriving at change of policy.

“The existing sanction strength in JKPDD is being kept unfilled thus demoralizing the engineering fraternity and over burdening staff by additional charges. Presently there are six vacancies of Chief Engineers, eight of Superintending Engineers, 38 of Executive Engineers, 103 of Assistant Executive Engineers and 220 of Assistant Engineers since last one year,” they maintained.

Delegation members also referred to SAC meeting wherein proposal for regularization to be processed on fast track at departmental level without referring to Public Service Commission as one time exemption was made and whole process was supposed to be completed by 30.11.2019.

“There is no progress in this regard,” they further said.

The Principal Secretary PDD assured that all the points brought to his notice shall be addressed in time bound manner and resolution of all issues shall be expedited on fast track basis.

The delegation comprised of Sachin Tickoo, Harvinder Singh, Doulat Ram and Rajeshwar Jamwal.