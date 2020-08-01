AZSA demands apology from MP Ladakh over alleged physical assault on its president

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Aug 1: Students Associations have demanded apology from Member of Parliament (MP) Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal over alleged physical assault on All Zanskar Student Association (AZSA) president, Lobzang Paldan by Ladakh MP’s PSO and Zanskar SHO.

Click here to watch video

Addressing a press conference here today under the banner of Ladakh Students Educational & Environmental Forum (LEAF), AZSA president Lobzang Paldan alleged that the incident took place on 29th July when the MP was holding a review meeting with Government officials led by SDM at Dak Bungalow Padum Zanskar.

Paldan said that he along with some other executive members of AZSA went to meet MP Ladakh with a copy of memorandum at Dak Bungalow and after taking permission from SHO, he entered the meeting hall but seeing him in the meeting, the MP instructed SHO to take him away. He alleged that SHO Zanskar and PSO to MP physically abused him in front of all and he was embarrassed and anguished over the attitude of MP Ladakh.

The LEAF chief coordinator Jigmet Paljor, who was present on the occasion, condemned the incident and demanded apology from MP Ladakh. He said that no student will ever tolerate such act from MP Ladakh or anyone and proper inquiry should be held to bring out the truth.

Responding to a media query, MP Ladakh denied the allegations and said that he has never abused the student leader. “The student leader broke the protocol and appeared in the official meeting. I asked him that I will listen to him outside the meeting but he insisted to in front of all the Government officials. He started misbehaving and spoke rudely. I understand he is young and mistakes do happen, thus tried to make him understand but he refused and was adamant. So, I asked him to get out and asked my PSO to take him out but he continues to misbehave with everyone” said MP.

Meanwhile, District Congress Committee, Leh in a press statement condemned the attitude of the MP Ladakh towards student representatives.