‘Charhi Yatra’ of Budha Amarnath Ji arrives Mandi

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Aug 1: The historical ‘Charhi Yatra’ from Dhashnami Akhara Poonch town arrived the shrine of Shri Budha Amarnath Ji during early morning today.

Led by 1008 Shri Swami Vishavatamanad Saraswati Ji Maharaj, the historic yatra after performing special Pooja at Dashnami Akhara Poonch, left for Mandi town to the Holy Shrine of Shri Budha Amarnath Ji with selective gathering, under tight security during early Saturday morning.

The Yatra remained a low key affair this year due to COVID-19 pandemic. Besides selective members from Sant Samaj, members of Dashnami Akhara Poonch, Sanatam Dharam Sabha, Bajrang Dal and VHP, the District Administration also accompanied the historic yatra.

DIG Rajouri-Poonch Range Vivek Gupta, Deputy Commissioner Poonch Rahul Yadav, SSP Ramesh Angral along with some other security officials also joined the annual yatra. Social distancing was followed strictly while carrying out the procession.

Dashnami Akhara Committee members revealed that instructions given by District Administration are being followed by one and all. Swami Ji also appealed to the general public not to gather outside Temple premises and avoid creating unnecessary problem for the security agencies.

Charhi Yatra under Swami Ji would stay at the Shrine at Mandi for next two days and return to Dashnami Akhara Poonch on the next day of Rakshabandan festival amidst tight security, a Committee member said.