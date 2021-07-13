Delegation led by JMC Mayor calls on Lt Governor

JAMMU: A delegation led by Mayor Jammu Municipal Corporation, Chander Mohan Gupta called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, here at Raj Bhavan.

The delegation comprising of Deputy Mayor, Purnima Sharma, and Councilors of the JMC, submitted a memorandum of concerning issues and demands to the Lt Governor pertaining to commensurate increase in the human resources and financial support as per the increasing jurisdiction of JMC, special funds for maintaining proper drainage system in Jammu, construction of Water park/Amusement park on the lines of Wonderland in Ludhiana, besides other issues of public importance.

The Lt Governor advised the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor to take comprehensive measures to make Jammu more sustainable and a structured city.

He also asked the JMC Mayor to immediately mobilize available human resources and field functionaries to ease out the difficulties of the people arising due to monsoon rains, and strengthen the drainage system in order to avoid any such situation in future.

Make continuous improvements in the working of the Municipal Corporation for ensuring better service delivery to the people, added the Lt Governor.