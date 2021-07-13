15 pilgrims injured as bus rolls down near Katra

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA: At least 15 local pilgrims of Mata Vaishno Devi were injured when a bus carrying them rolled down near Moori under the jurisdiction of Katra Police Station, here today.

The injured were rushed to Community Health Centre Katra where nine of them were referred to GMC Hospital Jammu. Condition of all the injured was stated to be stable and out of danger.

The accident took place around 1730 hours when the passenger bus, bearing registration number JK02S – 6925 and coming from Jammu towards Katra, rolled down about 20 feet deep gorge while negotiating a curve.