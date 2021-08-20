Defence Minister flags off critical care ambulances donated to Chinar Corps

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 20: Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh today flagged off five critical care ambulances donated by a Pune based NGO ‘Borderless World Foundation’ from his official residence.

Rajya Sabha member, Dr. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and former BJP national vice president, Shyam Jaju; party leader, Rajiv Kohli and social workers of the NGO were also present on the occasion.

“All ambulances will go to five different locations in two districts of Kashmir-Kupwara and Baramulla to serve the people in Gurez, Machil, Keran, Tangdhar and Uri sectors,” Virender Sachdeva, Program Coordinator said.

Sahasrabuddhe said, “All ambulances will go to five sectors on Line of Control and these will be managed by Indian Army.”

These ambulances will be used for ensuring critical care needs of the security personnel and for the local population as per need in the five sectors.

“These ambulances will help Army in saving precious lives in the area close to LoC by providing timely critical trauma care. Many lives are lost due to delayed medical intervention, which generally is lost due to lack of timely medical attention,” Adhik Kadam, founding chairman of Borderless World Foundation (BWF) said.

Under Corporate Social Responsibilities Kotak Bank sponsored the entire project.

A handout stated that BWF is working in J&K since last 24 years.

Senior advisors of BWF also attended the programme.