Ashura-e-Hussaini processions taken out in Kargil

Excelsior Correspondent

KARGIL, Aug 20: Paying rich tributes and commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his faithful companions in the battle of Karbala, the Ashura processions were taken out with immense religious fervor in Kargil district today amidst proper observance of COVID-19 SOPs put in place by the District Administration.

The mourners in the mourning processions were wailing and beating their chests in the memory of Imam Hussain and his 72 companions who made supreme sacrifices on the 10th day of Muharram to uplift truth, righteousness, justice and human values.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, a limited number of processions were taken out in Kargil Town this year with a limited number of mourners in each case. The processions under the banner of the Anjuman e Jamiat ul Ulema Isna Ashariya, Kargil (AJUIAK)/ Islamia School Kargil and Imam Khomeini Memorial Trust (IKMT) after passing through the Main Bazar Kargil culminated at Qatilgah and Hussaini Park Kargil where the scholars delved on the essence of the martyrdom of Imam Hussain.

Meanwhile, special prayers were also made for peace, harmony, brotherhood and prosperity in the world and to free humanity from the COVID-19 pandemic. The District Administration Kargil had made elaborate arrangements to ensure the smooth and proper conduct of the mourning processions amid the observance of SOPs in letter and spirit.

The processions were held under the close supervision and coordination of the Magistrates, Police Officers, Nodal Officers, Management Committee members and volunteers of AJUIAK and IKMT so as to ensure the implementation of SOPs in a proper manner.

Special focus was laid on strict adherence of measures like usage of masks, maintenance of social distancing, hand sanitizers, sanitization of the places of processions and other required measures.

Ashura processions were also held at Sub Divisional headquarter Drass, Sankoo, Shakar Chiktan and several other parts of the district with participation of limited number of mourners.