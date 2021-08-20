Let us reaffirm commitment to promote communal harmony: LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 20: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today administered the ’Sadbhavana Diwas’ pledge to the officials and staff members of the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat at Raj Bhavan.

J&K’s cultural harmony has ensured the peaceful co-existence of people of every community and religion. “Let us all reaffirm our commitment to promote harmony and peace in the society”, observed the Lt Governor.

Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor was also present on the occasion.

‘Sadbhavana Diwas’ is observed with an objective to encourage national integration, peace, affection, and communal harmony among the Indian people of all religions.