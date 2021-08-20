Congress pays floral tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 20: On 77th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Congress party in Jammu and Kashmir paid floral tributes to the departed leader and recalled his great contribution in Nation building.

Jammu Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee, in a meeting of the senior party leaders and workers, held under the chairmanship of PCC President Ghulam Ahmad Mir at Srinagar Congress Party Office, remembered Bharat Ratna Rajiv Gandhi and payed him tributes.

Vice President and former MLA Haji Abdul Rashid Dar; Ex MLC Bashir Ahmad Magrey, Ex MLA Gulzar Ahmad Wani, General Secretary Surinder Singh Channi and various other Party functionaries joined PCC President Mir in paying tributes to Rajiv Gandhi and also spoke on the occasion.

They hailed the former Prime Minister for his vision and leadership qualities and said the deceased was a man of development, who always remained concerned and committed to the inclusive development of Nation.

Mir said Rajiv Gandhi gifted Panchayat Raj System to Nation aiming to develop rural people at grass roots level, which turned out to be a milestone in the development of rural and distant areas in the country especially rural people.

In Jammu, main function in this regard was held at PCC Hqs, which was presided over by JKPCC Vice-President and former Minister Raman Bhalla and attended by several senior functionaries and leaders of PCC, DCC and frontal organizations.

Paying floral tributes to Rajiv Gandhi, the Congress leaders described him as the architect of 21st Century, who prepared the youth of the country for the new challenges in India, especially IT and Computer revolution, lowering of voting age from 21 years to 18 years and introduced a vibrant Panchayat Raj system in the country.

Raman Bhalla said it was vision of Late Rajiv Gandhi that he foresaw the future of the country in preparing and educating youth of the country for the 21st Century. “He saw great opportunity in the IT revolution and introduced computerization in late eighties,” Bhalla added.

Former Ministers and General Secretary PCC Yogesh Sawhney recalled Rajiv Gandhi’s affection for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Ravinder Sharma described Rajiv Gandhi as a visionary leader who led the nation to great achievements in various fields.

Others who spoke on the occasion, included PCC General Secretaries Th Balwan Singh (Ex-MLA), Th Manmohan Singh, Co-treasurer Rajnish Sharma, Gurbachan Kumari (former Minister), S Gurdarshan Singh (Minority Cell), Krishan Lal Gupta ( Sr Citizen Forum), Shashi Sharma ( Kissan Cell), Suresh Dogra (OBC Dept), Col Swarn Singh( Ex-Servicemen Cell), Rajvir Singh (Unorganized Workers Cell), S Gajan Singh (Transport Cell), Sahil Sharma (Social Media).

District Congress Committee (DCC) Jammu Rural also celebrated the 77th birth anniversary of the Rajiv Gandhi by organizing a function at Raipur Domana.

Former minister and Vice President JKPCC, Mula Ram was the chief guest on the occasion while President DCC Jammu Rural, Hari Singh Chib presided over the programme in presence of party leaders of Raipur Domana and Mahila Congress.

Speaking on the occasion, Mula Ram described Rajiv Gandhi as the architect of Panchayat Raj System in India, who fulfilled the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi to devolve powers of planning and development to the grass root institutions of democracy, so that the people shape their own destiny as per their needs.

Hari Singh Chib highlighted number of achievements of the former Prime Minister during his leadership and said that country emerged as leader of the World in Information Technology due to his great vision for the youth, whom he gave a direction for meeting the challenges of 21st Century successfully.

Congress workers of Sunderbani also organized an impressive function at Sunderbani today to remember Bharat Ratna Rajiv Gandhi on his 77th birth anniversary. The speakers described Rajiv Gandhi an able administrator and real well wisher of the masses and true nationalist with a clear vision to take the country to 21st century.

Prominent among those who attended the function, include NC Sharma, Babu Ram Sharma, Ajit Singh, Rameshwar Sharma, Om Prakash, Raj Kumar Raina, Lok Raj Raina, Chunilal, Romesh Sharna, Ashok Sharma, Joginder Singh, Varun Kumar, Ved Parkash Sudan, Kashmir Singh and others.