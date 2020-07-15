Deadline for holding SMC Mayor election extended by two months

SRINAGAR: Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have extended the deadline for holding the election to the post of the Mayor of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation by two months in the wake of fresh restrictions announced in the city due to the sudden surge in coronavirus cases, officials said on Wednesday.

In an order issued by the Principal Secretary Housing and Urban Development Department, the deadline to complete the election for the Mayor’s post has been extended by three months from the date it fell vacant. (AGENCIES)