14 more COVID-19 cases in Ladakh; 18 patients recover

LEH: Fourteen more people tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the union territory to 1,142, officials said.

However, the number of active cases in the union territory dropped to 177 after 18 more patients recovered, they said.

All the fresh new cases were detected in Leh, raising the number of active cases in the district to 148, the officials said, adding that the remaining 29 coronavirus patients are in Kargil. (AGENCIES)